Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 11 after PUN vs PAT PKL 2025 match

Patna Pirates registered their first win of Pro Kabaddi 2025 and moved from the very bottom to the ninth spot on the points table. They beat Puneri Paltan 37-48 on Monday, September 08. Patna have two points from four matches with a win and three losses. They have a score difference of -3.

Ad

After their defeat, Puneri Paltan lost their top spot on the table. They dropped from first to second with six points and a score difference of 20. U Mumba, who were previously second, moved up to the top position with six points and a score difference of 23. They have three wins and a loss from four games.

Puneri Paltan now have three wins and two losses from five games. This was their second successive defeat. They will be eager to bounce back against UP Yoddhas in their next fixture.

Ad

Trending

Dabang Delhi remained third with six points and a score difference of eight. Telugu Titans and UP Yoddhas, with four points apiece, also retained their fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Pro Kabaddi defending champions Haryana Steelers also held on to their sixth spot despite a defeat against Bengaluru Bulls. The Steelers have four points from four matches, with two wins and as many losses. The Bulls are placed seventh with four points from five games. They have lost three games and won two. The Bulls moved four places from eleventh to seventh, making a huge jump.

Ad

Two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are eighth with two points from three matches and a score difference of -3. Bengal Warriorz, Tamil Thalaivas, and Gujarat Giants make up the bottom three teams. They are placed tenth, eleventh, and twelfth, respectively. The Giants dropped from tenth to last in the standings.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 11 Results (Monday, September 08)

Match 21 - Haryana Steelers 33 - Bengaluru Bulls (40)

Ad

Match 22 - Puneri Paltan 37 - Patna Pirates (48)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 12 Fixtures (Tuesday, September 09)

Match 23 - Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz, 8 pm

Match 24 - Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More