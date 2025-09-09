Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 12 after GUJ vs JAI PKL 2025 match

Jaipur Pink Panthers registered their second win of Pro Kabaddi 2025 and jumped two spots from eighth to sixth position on the points table. They played out a thrilling contest against the Gujarat Giants that went right down to the wire. The game was initially tied 30-30. The scores were even after the five tie-breaker raids as well. However, Jaipur Pink Panthers finally sealed victory in the Golden Raid.

Jaipur have won the Pro Kabaddi title twice, winning it in the first season and then in season nine. They now have four points from as many games with a score difference of -3.

Gujarat Giants remained eleventh after their close defeat. They have one win and three losses from four matches, with two points and a score difference of -13. Gujarat will aim to come back strong but face a stiff challenge against Dabang Delhi in their next match.

Dabang Delhi, U Mumba, Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans, and UP Yoddhas retained their positions in the top five. With four wins from as many games, Dabang Delhi are in first position with eight points and remain unbeaten so far. They have a score difference of 19. U Mumba and Puneri Paltan remain second and third, respectively, with six points each.

As a result of Jaipur's victory, Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls dropped by a position each on the table. Defending champions Haryana slipped from sixth to seventh, while the Bulls dropped from seventh to eighth. Both teams have four points and a score difference of -12 each.

Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas, and Bengal Warriorz remain in the bottom half. The Pirates are ninth, while the Thalaivas and Warriorz are placed tenth and twelfth, respectively.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 12 Results (Tuesday, September 09)

Match 23 - Dabang Delhi 45 - Bengal Warriorz (34)

Match 24 - Gujarat Giants 30 - Jaipur Pink Panthers (30) Jaipur Pink Panthers wins Golden Raid 1-0

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 13 Fixtures (Wednesday, September 10)

Match 25 - U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, 8 pm

Match 26 - UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag)

