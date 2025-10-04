Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 32 after GUJ vs BEN PKL 2025 match

Gujarat Giants defeated Bengal Warriorz 47-40 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture on Saturday, October 04. They pulled off a win despite Devank Dalal's heroics for the Warriorz.

Ad

With this win, Gujarat Giants climbed up the table. They moved from the last to the tenth position. The Giants now have six points from 11 matches with a score difference of -33. As a result, Bengal Warriorz, who were tenth, dropped to eleventh after this defeat. The Warriorz have six points with a score difference of -36.

In the earlier game during the day, Puneri Paltan beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-36. It was their third consecutive win. They now have 18 points from 12 games. With a score difference of 61, they retained their second spot on the table. Despite the loss, the Panthers also retained their fifth position. They have 12 points from 11 matches with a score difference of -5.

Ad

Trending

Patna Pirates dropped from eleventh to twelfth position. They have just four points from nine matches. Despite Puneri Paltan making it to 18 points, Dabang Delhi, with the same number of points, retained their top spot. They have a superior score difference of 69.

Telugu Titans and U Mumba remained third and fourth. The Titans have 12 points with a score difference of 27, while U Mumba also have 12 points but a score difference of 10. Pro Kabaddi Defending champions Haryana Steelers, also with 12 points, remained sixth with a score difference of -6.

Ad

Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas, and UP Yoddhas also retained their respective positions. The Bulls are seventh with 10 points and a score difference of -7. Tamil Thalaivas follow in the eighth position with 10 points and a score difference of -23. UP Yoddhas are ninth with eight points from ten outings.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 32 Results (Saturday, October 04)

Match 63 - Puneri Paltan (41) - Jaipur Pink Panthers (36)

Ad

Match 64 - Gujarat Giants (47) - Bengal Warriorz (40)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 33 Fixtures (Sunday, October 05)

Match 65 - UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans, 8 pm

Match 66 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More