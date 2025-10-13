Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 40 after BW vs BB PKL 2025 match

Bengaluru Bulls eased past the Bengal Warriorz in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Sunday, October 12. They beat them 43-32 to clinch their third consecutive win. It was also their second win in as many games of the Delhi leg.

With this result, Bengaluru Bulls moved from fifth to fourth position on the table. They now have 16 points from 14 games with a score difference of 29. The Bulls will aim to carry the momentum forward. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriorz crashed to their second consecutive defeat. They have lost four of their last five games. The Warriorz remained eleventh despite the loss. They have eight points and a score difference of -65 from 13 matches.

Earlier in the day, Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi in a thrilling contest. They won 6-5 in the tie-breaker. The Paltan moved from second to the top spot on the table. They have 24 points with a score difference of 84. With this, they also became the second team to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi 2025 playoffs. Dabang Delhi dropped from first to second after the loss. They have 24 points but a score difference of 77.

As a result of Bengaluru's win, U Mumba slipped from fourth to fifth. They have 14 points from 13 matches. The remaining teams retained their positions. Telugu Titans are third with 16 points and a score difference of 49. Tamil Thalaivas are sixth with 12 points and a score difference of -21. Haryana Steelers follow in seventh position with 12 points and a score difference of -23. Jaipur Pink Panthers are eighth with the same points and a score difference of -29. In ninth position are the Gujarat Giants with eight points and a score difference of -37.

UP Yoddhas remain tenth with eight points, while the Patna Pirates are at the very bottom of the table.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 40 Results (Sunday, October 12)

Match 79 - Dabang Delhi (38) - Puneri Paltan (38)

Puneri Paltan won the tie-breaker 6-5

Match 80 - Bengaluru Bulls (43) - Bengal Warriorz (32)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 41 Fixtures (Monday, October 13)

Match 81 - Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, 8 pm

Match 82 - U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi)

