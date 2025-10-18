Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 46 after BEN vs JAI PKL 2025 match

Jaipur Pink Panthers continued their winning run against the Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them 38-30 on Saturday, October 18. The Panthers strengthened their qualification chances with this win.

They retained their seventh position on the table. The Panthers have 16 points from as many games with a score difference of -32. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriorz suffered their second straight loss. They remained at the very bottom of the table with 10 points and a score difference of -75.

Earlier, Telugu Titans beat Puneri Paltan 40-31. The Titans retained their third position. They have 18 points from 16 games with a score difference of 51. Moreover, they sealed their spot in the top eight as well. Puneri Paltan's winning streak came to an end with this defeat. However, they remained at the top of the table with 26 points, a score difference of 99.

The first game saw Bengaluru Bulls beating Dabang Delhi 33-23. They returned to winning ways and retained their fourth position. The Bulls have 18 points with a score difference of 39. They also qualified for the top eight. Dabang Delhi remained second despite the loss. They have 26 points with a score difference of 73.

All the other teams retained their positions as well. There were no changes in the table after today's games. Pro Kabaddi defending champions Haryana Steelers are fifth with 16 points. U Mumba are sixth with the same points, with a lower score difference.

Gujarat Giants remained eighth with 12 points. The Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas are ninth and tenth, respectively. Patna Pirates are eleventh with 10 points and a score difference of -51.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 46 Results (Saturday, October 18)

Match 94 - Bengaluru Bulls (33) - Dabang Delhi (23)

Match 95 - Telugu Titans (40) - Puneri Paltan (31)

Match 96 - Jaipur Pink Panthers (38) - Bengal Warriorz (30)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 48 Fixtures (Sunday, October 19)

Match 97 - Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, 7:30 pm

Match 98 - U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, 8:30 pm

Match 99 - Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, 9:30 pm

(All matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi)

