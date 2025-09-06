Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 9 after TAM vs GUJ PKL match

Gujarat Giants opened their account in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table with a nine-point victory over the Tamil Thalaivas. The Giants defeated the Thalaivas by 37-28 to earn their first two points in the standings.

Ad

Courtesy of the win, the Giants have moved up to the 10th position in the standings. They have two points after three matches, with their score difference improving from -22 to -13.

On the other side, the Tamil Thalaivas have dropped from seventh to ninth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table. The Thalaivas have two points from three matches. Their score difference has come down from 0 to -9, allowing Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans to overtake them.

Ad

Trending

Before the battle between Gujarat and Thalaivas, fans witnessed a clash between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates in the double-header on September 6. Bengaluru beat Patna by 38-30 to open their account in the points table.

The Bulls have jumped ahead of the Pirates in the standings after defeating them by eight points. While the Bulls have two points from four matches, the Pirates continue to be winless in the league stage after three outings.

Ad

Can Dabang Delhi KC attain the 1st position in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table?

Dabang Delhi KC will have an opportunity to attain the first position in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table when they take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers on September 7. The Delhi-based franchise are third in the table with four points from two matches. If they beat the Pink Panthers by a margin of 25 or more points, they can overtake U Mumba and Puneri Paltan to become the tabletoppers.

Ad

On the other side, the Pink Panthers will have a chance to jump from seventh to fifth position in the standings. Even a one-point win over Dabang Delhi KC can take Jaipur ahead of Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriorz in the standings.

Apart from Jaipur and Delhi, PKL fans will also witness a clash between Bengal Warriorz and Telugu Titans on September 7. The winner of the clash between Bengal and Titans can enter the Top 5 of the standings. Bengal are sixth right now, whereas the Titans hold the eighth position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More