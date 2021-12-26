Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BLR vs BEN

Pro Kabaddi 2021 continued tonight in Bengaluru with a double-header contest. Last season's finalists Dabang Delhi KC met two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants in the first game.

The night ended with a battle between the defending champions Bengal Warriors and former PKL winners Bengaluru Bulls.

As expected, both matches proved to be nail-biting encounters. Gujarat Giants played out a 24-24 tie with Dabang Delhi KC, while the Bengaluru Bulls defeated the Bengal Warriors 36-35 in the second match.

Dabang Delhi KC, Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants hold the top four spots in Pro Kabaddi 2021 after day five of the season. Here's a look at the updated individual leaderboards.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Naveen Kumar became the first raider to score 40 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021 by registering a Super 10 against the Gujarat Giants.

The Dabang Delhi KC raider continues to be the number one raider with 42 raid points to his name.

Pawan Sehrawat scored a match-winning Super 10 against Bengal Warriors later in the night to climb to the second spot. The Bengaluru Bulls skipper has 36 raid points from three games.

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh is right behind him with 32 raid points, with 17 of them coming against the Bulls tonight.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Jaideep continues to be the number one defender in Pro Kabaddi 2021 (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

There were no changes in the top seven of the defenders' leaderboard. Haryana Steelers' Jaideep continues to top the standings with 10 tackle points from two matches.

Gujarat Giants' Girish Ernak had an opportunity to regain the top spot, but he failed to score even a single tackle point against Dabang Delhi KC.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar