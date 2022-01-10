Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BLR vs UP

Fans witnessed two lopsided matches in Pro Kabaddi season eight last night. In the opening game of the night, Puneri Paltan crushed defending champions Bengal Warriors by a scoreline of 39-27. Later in the night, UP Yoddha beat season six winners Bengaluru Bulls by 42-27.

Raiders and defenders of both Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddha had a memorable night in Bengaluru yesterday. Here's a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards after the UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Naveen Kumar is the number one name in the raiding charts with 123 raid points from seven matches. There was a big change in the Top 4 as Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh attained second position after scoring 13 raid points against Puneri Paltan.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat could not score a Super 10 against UP Yoddha, but his five raid points have taken him above Arjun Deshwal, who is now in the fourth position. Surender Gill has replaced his UP Yoddha teammate Pardeep Narwal in the Top 7.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

There were no major changes in the Most Tackle Points list

Surender Nada and Surjeet Singh retained their Top 2 spots, but a new name has joined them in the Top 3. UP Yoddha's Sumit is third on the leaderboard with 22 tackle points from eight matches. Haryana Steelers' Jaideep also has 22 tackle points, the same as Nada and Singh.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Rinku HC and Sagar Rathee kept their spots in the Top 7 with 21 tackle points each. Sagar, Nada and Jaideep will be in action tonight when Haryana Steelers battle Tamil Thalaivas.

Edited by Parimal