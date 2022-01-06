Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs TEL

The kabaddi universe witnessed some brilliant raiding performances from the players in action during the two Pro Kabaddi matches that took place on January 5, 2022. The first match featured the Puneri Paltan and the Gujarat Giants, where the Pune-based franchise ended their losing streak in the competition.

The second game saw Telugu Titans cross swords with Dabang Delhi K.C. Naveen Kumar and Rajnish notched up a Super 20 each in the match, and ultimately it was Kumar's team that emerged victorious by one point.

On that note, we will look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards after the Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans match.

Most Raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen Kumar continues to top the Most Raid Points list with 106 raid points. Kumar played a massive role in Delhi's victory last night, scoring 25 raid points for his team.

There were no changes in the top 7 of the raiders' leaderboard. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal, V. Ajith Kumar, Manjeet Dahiya and Pardeep Narwal held on to their spots in the top 7.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Sagar Rathee remained the number one defender in Pro Kabaddi 2021 after January 5's matches (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Like the raiders' leaderboard, there were no changes in the top 7 of the defenders' leaderboard after yesterday's two matches. Sagar Rathee remained number one with 20 tackle points to his name.

Surender Nada, Jaideep, Surjeet Singh, Sumit, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Saurabh Nandal follow him on the leaderboard. Sagar, Surjeet and Chiyaneh will be in action later tonight as the Patna Pirates lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 8.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee