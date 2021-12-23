Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs PAT

The second night of Pro Kabaddi 2021 featured a Triple Panga with Gujarat Giants, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC taking the court in Bengaluru.

Dabang Delhi KC beat Puneri Paltan 41-30, while Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers in close encounters, respectively.

U Mumba, Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants now hold the top 3 spots in the points table after the first six games. On that note, here's a look at the individual leaderboards of PKL 2021 after the match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Abhishek Singh is the number one raider in Pro Kabaddi 2021 after six matches

Abhishek Singh continues to top the raiders' leaderboard with 19 raid points. Naveen Kumar and Monu Goyat were the top scorers among raiders on the second night of Pro Kabaddi 2021.

While Kumar scored 15 raid points against Puneri Paltan, Goyat amassed 14 raid points against Haryana Steelers. Both raiders ended up on the winning side.

Chandran Ranjit and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat from Bengaluru Bulls complete the top 5 of the raiders' leaderboard.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Girish Ernak is the number one defender in Pro Kabaddi 2021 after six matches

Gujarat Giants defender Girish Maruti Ernak has attained the number one position in Pro Kabaddi 2021 by scoring seven tackle points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. His High 5 helped the Giants get off to a winning start.

Jaideep and Surender Nada registered a High 5 each for Haryana Steelers against Patna Pirates. However, their High 5s went in vain as Patna won by three points.

Sandeep Kandola and Harendra Kumar are the other defenders in the top 5.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee