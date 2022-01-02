Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PUN vs BLR

Pro Kabaddi League action continued in Bengaluru with two mouth-watering clashes on January 2.

In the first match of the night, the Gujarat Giants locked horns with the Haryana Steleers. The night ended with a match between home team Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan.

Haryana Steelers registered their second win of the season by defeating the Gujarat Giants 38-36 in the first game. In the second game, Puneri Paltan led 18-13 at half time, but Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Co. made a terrific comeback to win the match 40-29.

Sportskeeda



📸 Pro Kabaddi League



Haryana Steelers defeat Gujarat Giants by 2 points in a thrilling encounter.

Here's a look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders in Pro Kabaddi 2021 after the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls match.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Sportskeeda



📸 Pro Kabaddi League



A comfortable win for Bengaluru Bulls as they beat Puneri Paltan by 11 points.

Naveen Kumar is at the helm of the raiders' leaderboard with 81 raid points from five matches. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat inched closer to the top spot by recording a Super 10 against Puneri Paltan.

Chandran Ranjit and Rakesh Narwal overtook Abhishek Singh in the raiding charts. While Chandran is seventh with 42 raid points, Rakesh is one point ahead of him and holds the sixth spot.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Jaideep has the same number of points as Sumit in Pro Kabaddi 2021 now (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Sumit continues to be the top defender in Pro Kabaddi 2021, but Jaideep and Surender Nada are very close to him. Both defenders added two more tackle points to their tally during the match against Gujarat Giants.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Nandal has entered the Top 5 by scoring four tackle points against Puneri Paltan. Nandal's ankle holds and dives played a vital role in Bengaluru Bulls' win over Puneri Paltan.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, ranked seventh on the defenders' leaderboard, will be in action tomorrow against Telugu Titans. It will be interesting to see if he can return to the Top 5.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar