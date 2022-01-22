Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs UP

Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued last night with two blockbuster matches at the Grand Sheraton hotel in Bengaluru. The first match featured last season's runners-up Dabang Delhi KC and the Vikash Kandola-led Haryana Steelers.

While fans expected Delhi to prevail in the match against the Steelers, Naveen Kumar's absence hurt the Dabangs a lot. Despite all-rounder Sandeep Narwal's nine points, the Delhi-based franchise lost to Haryana 33-36.

In the second match of the night, defending champions Bengal Warriors locked horns with the Nitesh Kumar-led UP Yoddha. The Warriors were high on confidence after their win against Bengaluru Bulls, but they couldn't maintain that momentum and went down to the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise 36-40.

Now that yesterday's two matches are done and dusted, let's have a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Maninder Singh has become the number one raider in Pro Kabaddi 2022, courtesy of his 19 raid points against UP Yoddha, which included 10 touch points and nine bonus points. However, the Bengal Warriors captain couldn't save his team from losing by four points.

UP Yoddha's star Pardeep Narwal has returned to the top 7 thanks to his nine raid points against the Warriors. Narwal is now seventh on the leaderboard with 88 raid points from 12 matches.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Jaideep Dahiya has climbed to second position on the defenders' leaderboard (Image: PKL)

Sagar Rathee continues to lead the Most Tackle Points, but Haryana Steelers' Jaideep Dahiya has overtaken Surjeet Singh on the list. Both defenders currently have 40 tackle points to their name.

Veteran defender Surender Nada has climbed to sixth position after scoring three tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC. Nada has earned 33 tackle points from 12 outings so far.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee