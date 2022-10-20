Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BLR vs TAM

A couple of high-scoring matches took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday night at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Gujarat Giants defeated UP Yoddhas by a 51-45 scoreline.

A total of 96 points were scored by the two teams in that match. Later in the night, the Bengaluru Bulls beat the Tamil Thalaivas 45-28.

Multiple raiders recorded Super 10s last night in the Pro Kabaddi League. However, it was a forgettable night for the defenders as not one of them registered a High 5.

Here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the two matches that took place last night.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar continues to be at the top of the leaderboard, but two new names have joined him in the top three. Surender Gill and Rakesh have bagged second and third positions in the most raid points list respectively.

Gill scored 14 raid points against the Gujarat Giants, taking his overall tally to 61. Rakesh is right behind him with 60 raid points, with 16 of them coming against UP Yoddhas last night.

Jaipur Pink Panthers star Arjun Deshwal has dropped from second to fourth position. Pardeep Narwal has attained fifth position after scoring a Super 10 against the Gujarat Giants. Narwal has 50 raid points in his account.

Most Tackle Points in PKL 2022

There was no change in the Top 6 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: PKL)

As mentioned ahead, the defenders had a bad day in the office yesterday in the Pro Kabaddi League. There were no changes in the top six of the most tackle points list.

Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Krishan, Sunil, Ankush and Vishal continue to hold their positions. There will be no matches in the PKL on Thursday.

