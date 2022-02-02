Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BLR vs UP

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Rivalry Week entertained fans on February 1 with a couple of exciting matches. The night began with a showdown between defending champions Bengal Warriors and two-time finalists Gujarat Giants. The Giants put up a brilliant performance to emerge victorious 34-25 in that contest.

Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha then took on Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of the day. Neither of the two star raiders could record a Super 10 last night, but Pawan bagged nine points to help the Bulls pick up a 31-26 victory.

Now that yesterday's matches are over, let's take a look at the updated Most Tackle Points and Most Raid Points list of PKL 2022.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pawan Sehrawat has taken his overall tally to 216 raid points after the match against UP Yoddha. Meanwhile, Maninder Singh crossed the 180 raid point-mark during the battle against the Gujarat Giants. The two players scored nine points each last night.

Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar and Vikash Khandola, meanwhile, retained their positions in the top 5. Surender Gill has climbed to the No. 6 spot after scoring two points against Bengaluru Bulls. He now has a one-point lead over the seventh-placed Abhishek Singh.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Saurabh Nandal became the third defender to complete 50 tackle points this season (Image Courtesy: PKL)

Bengaluru Bulls right corner defender Saurabh Nandal completed 50 tackle points in PKL 8 last night. He scored three tackle points against UP Yoddha to tighten his grip over the third position on the leaderboard.

UP Yoddha captain Nitesh Kumar has now returned to the top 5 with 40 tackle points to his name. He scored six tackle points against the Bulls, but his team lost the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee