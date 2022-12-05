Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BLR vs UP

Two big matches in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 took place last night at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The Gujarat Giants squared off against Season 2 champions U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls took on UP Yoddhas.

Both matches went down to the wire. Gujarat recorded a 38-36 win against U Mumba, while the Yoddhas suffered a 35-38 defeat at the hands of the Bulls. Several big names of PKL 9 were in action yesterday evening. Here are the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after yesterday's two matches.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal continues to be the No. 1 raider of the tournament with 264 raid points. His closest competitor Bharat Hooda was in action yesterday against the UP Yoddhas. Hooda earned eight raid points in the match, taking his tally to 237 raid points from 20 matches.

Naveen Kumar Goyat, Maninder Singh and Narender Hoshiyar have retained their places in the top 5. Pardeep Narwal became the sixth raider to complete 200 raid points in PKL 9 yesterday. He holds the sixth position with 208 raid points to his name.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Saurabh Nandal has climbed to the third position (Image: PKL)

Ankush Rathee and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh continue to be the top two defenders of PKL 9. They are followed by Saurabh Nandal, who jumped from fifth to third position by scoring three tackle points yesterday against the UP Yoddhas.

Sunil Kumar continues to hold the fourth position, while Rinku HC has slipped to the fifth position. Rinku failed to open his account against the Gujarat Giants last night. Sagar Rathee is sixth with 53 tackle points.

Two more matches will take place in PKL 9 tonight. Puneri Paltan will take on the Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will battle the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

