Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs TEL

Two high-scoring matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday evening. Fans at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex first witnessed a clash between Season 6 champions Bengal Warriors and Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas, which was followed by the Telugu Titans vs. Dabang Delhi KC encounter.

Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas played out a 41-41 draw, while Delhi defeated the Titans 40-33. Raiders and defenders of all four teams scored heaps of points yesterday. On that note, here are the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar Goyat is at the top of the leaderboard with 146 raid points to his name. The Dabang Delhi KC captain could not register a Super 10 last night, but his eight raid points helped his team win against the Telugu Titans. Bharat Hooda and Arjun Deshwal retained their second and third positions, respectively.

Maninder Singh has climbed to the fourth spot after earning 18 raid points against the UP Yoddhas. Singh now has 121 raid points after 11 matches and is only one raid point behind third-placed Deshwal.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas raider Narender Hoshiyar and Gujarat Giants star Rakesh Sangroya have slipped to fifth and sixth positions, respectively, because of Maninder Singh's rise.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Ashu Singh is back in the top 6 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image Courtesy: PKL)

Ankush Rathee, Saurabh Nandal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, and Sagar Rathee have retained their top five positions in the Most Tackle Points list. UP Yoddhas' right-cover defender Ashu Singh has bagged the sixth position after registering two tackle points against the Bengal Warriors.

Singh has 32 tackle points in his account, the same as fifth-placed Sagar Rathee. It will be interesting to see if Singh can overtake Rathee in the remaining matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

