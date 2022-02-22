Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after eliminator matches

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs got underway with two eliminator matches on Monday evening. UP Yoddha battled Puneri Paltan in the first match of the night, where Pardeep Narwal's 18 raid points helped UP Yoddha win the game quite comfortably.

Later in the evening, the Gujarat Giants locked horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in the second eliminator, where the Bulls emerged victorious by 49-29.

Now that the two eliminator matches are in the history books, here's a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboard.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pawan Sehrawat tightened his grip over the number one position on the Most Raid Points list with 286 raid points from 23 matches. The Bengaluru Bulls captain scored 12 raid points against the Gujarat Giants last night.

Pardeep Narwal has stormed into the top five of the raiders' leaderboard with 18 raid points last night. He has overtaken Abhishek Singh and Naveen Kumar to take fifth place with a total of 184 raid points. His teammate Surender Gill is currently fourth with 188 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Saurabh Nandal is inching closer to the Top 3 of the Most Tackle Points list (Image Courtesy: PKL)

Bengaluru Bulls defender Saurabh Nandal scored four tackle points against the Gujarat Giants and played a vital role in his team's win. Nandal is only one tackle point behind third-placed Jaideep on the defenders' leaderboard.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddha's Sumit has climbed to fifth position with a High 5 against Puneri Paltan. The left corner defender can finish in the top three if he scores seven tackle points in the remaining games.

The semifinals will happen tomorrow evening, where UP Yoddha will take on Patna Pirates, while Bengaluru Bulls will battle Dabang Delhi KC.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava