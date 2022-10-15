Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs PUN

The Pro Kabaddi League resumed after a day's break with a Triple Panga at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. U Mumba defeated Tamil Thalaivas by seven points in the opening game of the night.

Rahul Chaudhari returned to form as Jaipur Pink Panthers crushed the Haryana Steelers by 44-31 in the second game, while a splendid Super 10 from Rakesh HS helped the Gujarat Giants defeat Puneri Paltan by 47-37 in the main event of the night.

Speaking of yesterday's PKL matches, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after Triple Panga.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

After scoring 15 raid points against Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants' Rakesh HS has become the new number one raider of the tournament. He now has 42 raid points to his name, one more than second-placed Naveen Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers star Arjun Deshwal has entered the Top 3 after earning 14 raid points against Haryana Steelers. Deshwal took his overall tally to 39 raid points.

Although Puneri Paltan lost the match against the Gujarat Giants, the team's youngster Aslam Inamdar had a memorable evening in Bengaluru. He scored 19 raid points against Gujarat, thereby ensuring that the losing margin was not too big. Inamdar is fourth on the leaderboard with 38 raid points.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sunil Kumar has moved up to the third position in the Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

Jaipur Pink Panthers captain Sunil Kumar was in top form against the Haryana Steelers last night. He scored eight tackle points to storm into the Top 3 of the defenders' leaderboard. Kumar now has 13 tackle points to his name.

Bengal Warriors' Girish Ernak and Dabang Delhi KC's Krishan Dhull continue to be the top two defenders of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Poll : 0 votes