Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs GUJ

Three matches took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on October 23 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Bengaluru Bulls defeated U Mumba in the first match, and then, Jaipur Pink Panthers crushed the Telugu Titans. Gujarat Giants beat the Haryana Steelers in the main event.

Raiders and defenders scored heaps of points last night in Bengaluru. Three of the six teams finished with more than 40 points. Here's a look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after yesterday's matches.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Rakesh HS has jumped to second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Most Raid Points list by scoring 18 raid points against the Haryana Steelers. The Gujarat Giants raider has earned a total of 78 raid points in six matches. He is three raid points behind the number one raider Naveen Kumar Goyat.

Jaipur Pink Panthers star Arjun Deshwal has climbed from fifth to third position. Deshwal starred in his team's win against the Telugu Titans yesterday, scoring 12 raid points. He is third on the leaderboard with 65 raid points in his account.

Surender Gill has slipped from second to fourth position courtesy of Super 10s from Arjun Deshwal and Rakesh HS. Even Aslam Inamdar has dropped from fourth to sixth position, with Bengaluru Bulls raider Bharat replacing him in the Top 5. Bharat scored 16 raid points against U Mumba and now has 61 raid points in the league.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Girish Ernak continues to be the number one defender of the tournament (Image: PKL)

Girish Ernak has retained his top spot on the defenders' leaderboard, but he has new company in the Top 3 now. Jaipur Pink Panthers defenders Sunil Kumar and Ankush have bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

Kumar scored four tackle points against Telugu Titans, taking his total to 23, while Ankush's High 5 has boosted his tally to 21 tackle points.

