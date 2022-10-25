Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs TEL

Two matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League earlier today (October 25), with Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan registering comfortable victories over Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers, respectively. Both the winning teams recorded victories by big margins.

While Pune defeated Jaipur 32-24, Haryana crushed the Titans 43-24. Lots of raid points and tackle points were scored on Day 16 of Pro Kabaddi 2022. We look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Puneri Paltan's Aslam Inamdar has returned to the Top 5 of the Most Raid Points list with a Super 10 against the Jaipur Pink Panthers on Tuesday. Inamdar scored 11 touch points and two bonus points, taking his overall tally to 68 raid points in seven matches.

Naveen Kumar, Rakesh and Bharat continue to hold the top three positions on the list. Arjun Deshwal has jumped from fifth to fourth place thanks to his seven points against Puneri Paltan.

Deshwal and Inamdar's rise has pushed UP Yoddhas' Surender Gill down to the sixth position. Haryana Steelers' rising star Meetu Sharma is inching closer to the Top 5. His Super 10 against the Telugu Titans has helped him attain seventh place in the leaderboard.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sunil Kumar is the new number one defender of PKL 2022 (Image: PKL)

Jaipur Pink Panthers' captain Sunil Kumar has attained the number one position in the Most Tackle Points list. Kumar scored two tackle points against Puneri Paltan, taking his total tally to 25 points.

Girish Ernak has dropped to the second position with 24 tackle points to his name. Jaipur's young defender Ankush has replaced Saurabh Nandal in the Top 3 after earning two tackle points against Puneri Paltan.

