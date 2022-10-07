Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after JAI vs UP

The first day of Pro Kabaddi 2022 featured three exciting encounters. UP Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi KC, and Bengaluru Bulls started the tournament on a winning note. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans, and U Mumba faced disappointment with losses on Friday night.

It was not a high-scoring night in PKL as only one raider managed to score a Super 10 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Dabang Delhi KC skipper Naveen Kumar continued his good form from the last season by scoring 13 raid points in his team's win against U Mumba.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar is at the top of the raiders' leaderboard after the Triple Panga on Friday night. UP Yoddhas' Surender Gill and Jaipur Pink Panthers' Arjun Deshwal are behind him with eight raid points each.

Gill's teammate Pardeep Narwal is fourth with seven raid points, while Telugu Titans' Rajnish Dalal scored seven raid points after coming in as a substitute.

U Mumba's youngster Ashish and Telugu Titans' debutant Vinay also scored seven raid points each. They will be keen to continue their good start in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Multiple defenders scored four tackle points each on the opening night of PKL 2022

Not a single defender could score a High-5 in the first Triple Panga of the season. Abhishek KS, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, and Sandeep Dhull missed out on their first High-5 in PKL 9 by just one point each. All five defenders are at the top of the leaderboard with four tackle points each.

Three matches will take place in PKL 2022 on Saturday. If any of the defenders from Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Bengal Warriors, or Haryana Steelers records a High-5, he is likely to become the new number one defender of the season.

