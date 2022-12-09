Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs TEL

The Haryana Steelers, Telugu Titans, Dabang Delhi KC and the Bengal Warriors were in action on Thursday (December 8) evening in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Two matches took place, with Delhi taking on Bengal and the Steelers locking horns with the Titans.

The first match went down to the wire. After 40 minutes of intense action, there was nothing to separate Dabang Delhi KC and the Bengal Warriors as both teams ended with 46 points each. Later on Thursday evening, the Haryana Steelers squashed the Telugu Titans 50-33.

In this article, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the match between the Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There was no change in the top six of the Most Raid Points list after Thursday's double-header.

Arjun Deshwal and Bharat Hooda continue to dominate the leaderboard. Naveen Kumar was in action on Thursday against the Bengal Warriors. He retained third position by scoring 16 raid points, taking his total to 246 raid points.

Bengal captain Maninder Singh earned 18 raid points on Thursday night. He holds the fourth position with 238 raid points. Narender Hoshiyar and Pardeep Narwal complete the top six.

All the top raiders except Maninder will be in action during the playoffs, which will likely see him slip out of fourth spot.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Vishal Lather has climbed to the 6th position (Image: Pro Kabaddi League)

Dabang Delhi KC cover defender Vishal Lather has jumped to sixth position in the leaderboard after earning four tackle points against the Bengal Warriors. Lather now has 58 tackle points to his name, the same as fifth-placed Sunil Kumar.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Ankush Rathee, Saurabh Nandal and Rinku HC continue to own the top four spots. Chiyaneh is likely to lose his number one position because Rathee and Nandal's teams have qualified for the playoffs. It will be interesting to see which defender wins the crown.

