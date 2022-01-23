Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs BLR

Two matches happened on January 23 in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The opening match of the night featured UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers. The match went down to the wire, with the Steelers ultimately prevailing 36-35.

In the second game, the Bengaluru Bulls locked horns with the Telugu Titans. As expected, the Bulls recorded a win over the Titans. A Super 10 from Pawan Sehrawat helped the Bengaluru-based franchise win by 36-31.

In this article, we will look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards after the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has tightened his grip over the number one spot on the raiders' leaderboard. Sehrawat scored a Super 10 against the Telugu Titans. He now has 178 raid points from 14 matches.

Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Naveen Kumar complete the top four. Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Kandola has climbed to fifth position thanks to his five raid points against UP Yoddha.

Kandola overtook Surender Gill with 106 raid points to his name.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Jaideep is the number one defender in PKL 8 after 74 matches (Image: PKL)

Haryana Steelers cover defender Jaideep has attained the top spot on the Most Tackle Points list. The rising star scored a High 5 against UP Yoddha earlier tonight, taking his overall tally to 45 tackle points.

Bengaluru Bulls corner defender Saurabh Nandal touched the 40 tackle point mark. Nandal notched up four tackle points against the Telugu Titans.

Meanwhile, Surender Nada and Nitesh Kumar have improved their positions by scoring three tackle points each in the Haryana Steelers vs. UP Yoddha match.

PKL 8 action will continue tomorrow with two more matches. The Bengal Warriors will battle the Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Puneri Paltan will take on Dabang Delhi KC.

