Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs PUN

Two matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday night. Jaipur Pink Panthers battled the Bengal Warriors in a clash between two of the top three teams of this season. Later in the night, the star-studded Telugu Titans locked horns with the Fazel Atrachali-led Puneri Paltan.

Jaipur defeated Bengal quite comprehensively. A Super 10 from raider Arjun Deshwal helped the Pink Panthers beat their opponents 39-24.

Puneri Paltan edged the Telugu Titans by one point in the second game. Aslam Inamdar scored a crucial point for Pune in the final do-or-die raid to help his team win 26-25.

After yesterday's exciting matches in the Pro Kabaddi 2022, here's a look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar continues to be the number one raider of the tournament. Jaipur Pink Panthers star Arjun Deshwal has moved up from fifth to second position after his Super 10 against the Bengal Warriors. Deshwal now has 53 raid points to his name.

Puneri Paltan's Aslam Inamdar has retained his place in the top three, but UP Yoddhas raider Surender Gill has dropped from second to fourth position. Deshwal and Inamdar have overtaken Gill. Even the fourth-placed Rakesh HS from Gujarat Giants has slipped to fifth position.

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh had a forgettable outing against the Jaipur Pink Panthers as he scored only two points. He still managed to hold on to the sixth position on the raiders' leaderboard.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There were a couple of changes in the Most Tackle Points list (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengal Warriors left corner defender Girish Ernak and Jaipur Pink Panthers skipper Sunil Kumar have pushed Dabang Delhi KC's Krishan from number one to number three position.

Ernak scored three points last night, taking his tally to 20. Sunil earned four tackle points and has total 19 points now. Krishan is third with 18 tackle points in his account.

