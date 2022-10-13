Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs DEL

The first week of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 (PKL 2022) ended with a high-scoring battle between defending champions Dabang Delhi KC and the Nitesh Kumar-led UP Yoddhas. The two teams scored more than 40 points each before Dabang Delhi KC emerged victorious 44-42.

Surender Gill stole the show as he scored 21 raid points for UP Yoddhas. Unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise lost the game by two points.

There were quite a few changes in the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists of PKL 9 after the battle between Delhi and UP. Here's a look at the updated leaderboards.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar scored 13 raid points for Dabang Delhi KC against UP Yoddhas to retain his top spot in the raiders' leaderboard. The Delhi skipper now has 41 raid points to his name in three matches.

Surender Gill is right behind him. The UP Yoddhas star jumped to second position after earning 21 raid points last night. He has 33 raid points in his account so far this season.

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh is the third name on the leaderboard. Singh starred in his team's win over the Bengaluru Bulls last night, scoring 11 raid points. Rakesh, Bharat, Arjun Deshwal, and Manjeet are the other players present in the top seven of the Most Raid Points list.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Girish Ernak and Krishan have scored the same number of tackle points (Image: PKL)

Bengal Warriors' left corner Girish Ernak and Dabang Delhi KC's right corner Krishan are the top two defenders of Pro Kabaddi 2022 after the first week of the tournament. Both the corner defenders have earned 14 tackle points so far.

Ashu Singh moved into third position after scoring four tackle points last night. Even Vishal Lather scored four tackle points against the UP Yoddhas to attain fourth position. Saurabh Nandal, Sunil and Aman complete the top seven.

