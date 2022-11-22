Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs GUJ

A couple of big matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. The double-header began with a battle between the Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas, where the Chennai-based franchise recorded a 35-30 win.

In the second match of the night, the Gujarat Giants crossed swords with the UP Yoddhas. It was a close game, where the Yoddhas prevailed 35-31. On that note, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the UP Yoddhas vs. Gujarat Giants match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi 𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙣𝙨 .... 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙫𝙖

𝘿𝙤𝙣'𝙩 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 .... 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙫𝙖



Super 10, Super 10, Super 10 ....



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #CHEvBEN 𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙣𝙨 .... 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙫𝙖𝘿𝙤𝙣'𝙩 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 .... 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙫𝙖Super 10, Super 10, Super 10 .... 🔊 𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙣𝙨 .... 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙫𝙖 🔊 𝘿𝙤𝙣'𝙩 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 .... 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙫𝙖Super 10, Super 10, Super 10 .... 🎶#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #CHEvBEN https://t.co/reGwoZxvFZ

Bharat and Arjun Deshwal retained the top two positions in the Most Raid Points list. Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh has moved up from fourth to third position. The mighty raider scored a Super 10 against the Tamil Thalaivas last night, taking his tally to 174 raid points from 15 matches.

Naveen Kumar has dropped to the fourth position, courtesy of Maninder Singh's entry into the top 3.

Narender and Pardeep Narwal were in action yesterday, but they could not improve their respective positions. Narender continues to be the fifth-placed raider despite a Super 10 against the Bengal Warriors, while Narwal is right behind him in sixth position with a total of 156 raid points to his name.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sagar is back in the top 6 of the Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

There was one change in the defenders' leaderboard as well. Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar roared back into the top 6 after registering a High 5 against the Bengal Warriors yesterday evening. His tally stands at 43 tackle points after 15 matches.

Ankush, Saurabh Nandal, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Jaideep Dahiya, and Sunil Kumar continue to hold the top five positions in the Most Tackle Points list.

Poll : 0 votes