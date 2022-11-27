Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs PAT

Several big names in the Pro Kabaddi League were in action on Saturday (November 26) evening as Hyderabad hosted a Triple Panga. U Mumba took on the Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan locked horns with the Telugu Titans, and the UP Yoddhas clashed with the Patna Pirates.

U Mumba, Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas emerged victorious in Saturday's matches. The winning teams scored plenty of points with the raiders thriving, but the defenders also had their say. Here are the updated leaderboards for both raiders and defenders.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There was one change in the Top 5 of the Most Raid Points list. Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh has climbed to second position after scoring a Super 10 against U Mumba. He recorded five touch points and eight bonus points, but his efforts went in vain as the Warriors lost 49-41.

Maninder's 13 raid points have boosted his tally to 198 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022. He has overtaken Bharat to bag the second position. The Bengal Warriors skipper is currently only behind Arjun Deshwal on the leaderboard.

Bharat, Naveen Kumar and Narender complete the Top 5. All three raiders will be in action later tonight.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is the new number one defender of the league (Image: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh returned to the top of the Most Tackle Points list by scoring six tackle points in Saturday's match against UP Yoddhas. The Patna Pirates defender now has 65 tackle points to his name in 16 games. His High 5 has pushed Ankush down to the second position.

Girish Maruti Ernak has replaced Jaideep Dahiya in the Top 5. The Bengal Warriors defender earned three tackle points against U Mumba and jumped to the fifth spot.

Saurabh Nandal and Sagar continue to hold the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Both Nandal and Sagar will be in action on Sunday (November 27). It will be interesting to see if they can improve their positions.

