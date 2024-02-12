Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BLR vs GUJ match

A couple of one-sided matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League last evening (February 11), where Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan crushed Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas, respectively.

The Giants qualified for the playoffs with a 50-28 win against the Bulls while Paltan sealed a place in the semifinals by defeating the Thalaivas 56-29.

The Top 6 teams of PKL 2023 have almost been decided. Four teams, namely Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC, have qualified. Two more spots are up for grabs, and there's a three-way race between Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates for the two positions.

Talking about the individual leaderboards now, here's a look at the updated lists of top raiders and top defenders after Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Ashu Malik, Arjun Deshwal, Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Sachin Tanwar and Guman Singh are the top six raiders of the season after Day 63. No change happened in the Top 6 although Parteek Dahiya and Pankaj Mohite scored a Super 10 each last night.

Parteek is 18th on the Most Raid Points list with 100 raid points from 17 matches. Meanwhile, Mohite is 31st, having earned 59 raid points from 17 games.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Shadloui has extended his lead at the top (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Like the raiders' leaderboard, there were no changes in the Top 6 of the Most Tackle Points as well. Puneri Paltan's Mohammadreza Shadloui earned six tackle points against Tamil Thalaivas last night and took his tally to 78 tackle points this season.

Shadloui is likely to win the Best Defender award this season because he will play a minimum of four matches. It will be interesting to see if he can touch the 100 tackle points mark in PKL 10.