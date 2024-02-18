Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs BLR match

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 continued to entertain the fans at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula earlier tonight.

Home team Haryana Steelers were not in action, but Dabang Delhi KC took on the Bengaluru Bulls in a battle of former PKL-winning teams. Before that, the Tamil Thalaivas locked horns with Maninder Singh's Bengal Warriors.

The battle between Thalaivas and Warriors was one of the most lopsided encounters in PKL history as the former cruised to a 74-37 win. In the second game, Dabang Delhi KC emerged victorious by a 46-38 scoreline against the Bengaluru Bulls.

In this listicle now, we will look at the updated lists for Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Dabang Delhi KC captain Ashu Malik has regained the Green Sleeve after scoring 17 raid points against the Bengaluru Bulls. Malik became the first raider to earn 250 raid points this season and now has 257 raid points from 22 matches.

Arjun Deshwal has dropped to the second position because of Ashu Malik's rise. However, Deshwal will get an opportunity to regain the Green Sleeve tomorrow as he will don the Jaipur Pink Panthers jersey against the Gujarat Giants.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Yogesh Dahiya has jumped to the 3rd spot (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Dabang Delhi KC's right corner Yogesh Dahiya has jumped to the third position in the Most Tackle Points list after scoring six tackle points against the Bengaluru Bulls. Dahiya has overtaken Sahil Gulia, Ankush Rathee and Sagar Rathee to attain the third spot, with his total being 70 tackle points.

Sahil Gulia went up from No. 5 to No. 4 after a four-point haul against the Bengal Warriors. Gulia ended his season with 69 tackle points from 22 matches.