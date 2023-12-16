Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PUN vs HAR match

The first day of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 Pune leg is in the history books. Home team Puneri Paltan suffered a defeat at the hands of Manpreet Singh's Haryana Steelers in their first home match of the tournament, while U Mumba edged Patna Pirates in the battle of former PKL champions.

It was a high-scoring evening in Pune yesterday, with U Mumba defeating the Patna Pirates by 42-40 and then Haryana Steelers beating Puneri Paltan by 44-39. Multiple raiders scored a Super 10 last night.

In this article, we will look at the top five raiders and defenders of the season after the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Bharat Hooda continues to be at the helm of the Most Raid Points list. The Bengaluru Bulls raider has earned 56 raid points from six matches. Gujarat Giants' Sonu Jaglan is second on the leaderboard with 46 raid points from five games.

Bengal Warriors' captain Maninder Singh holds the third position, having scored 45 raid points in four games. Patna Pirates' lead raider Sachin Tanwar has jumped to the fourth position after scoring 12 raid points against U Mumba last night. Tanwar now has 44 raid points after four matches.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

No changes in the Top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Shubham Shinde, Saurabh Nandal, Sombir Gulia, Sumit Sangwan, and Aman Antil continue to be the top five defenders of PKL 10. The defenders did not have a memorable outing in Pune during yesterday's double-header. Hence, there were no changes in the top five

PKL 10 action will continue in Pune tonight, with Puneri Paltan taking on Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans battling Dabang Delhi KC. Number one defender Shubham Shinde will be in action tonight.