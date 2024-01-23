Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs HAR match

Three of the top five raiders of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 were in action last night at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Jaipur Pink Panthers' Arjun Deshwal and Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh went head-to-head in the first match, and after that, Pawan Sehrawat led the Telugu Titans against the Haryana Steelers.

The Pink Panthers crushed the Warriors in the opening contest by 42-25. Star raider Arjun Deshwal stole the show by recording a Super 10 for the Jaipur-based franchise.

Later in the evening, Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans suffered a 30-37 defeat at the hands of the Haryana Steelers. Here are the updated lists for Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers game.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Arjun Deshwal cemented the pole position in the Most Raid Points list by scoring 15 raid points against the Bengal Warriors. The Jaipur Pink Panthers raider now has 172 raid points in his account after 15 games.

Maninder Singh earned nine raid points last night against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Bengal Warriors captain continues to be fourth in the leaderboard, with his total being 129 raid points now. Pawan Sehrawat (132 raid points) retained the third spot, thanks to his three points against the Haryana Steelers.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Ankush Rathee has become the new number one defender of PKL 10 (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Ankush Rathee has become the new number one defender of Pro Kabaddi League season 10. The Jaipur Pink Panthers defender was not even in the Top 5 before the match against the Bengal Warriors.

He scored six tackle points last night to jump straight to the top. His tally stands at 51 tackle points, the same as the second-placed Mohammadreza Shadloui. Sahil Gulia, Sagar Rathee and Shubham Shinde have dropped by one place each.

