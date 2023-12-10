Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs TEL match

Two exciting matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium last night (December 9). Home team Bengaluru Bulls locked horns with the Manpreet Singh-coached Haryana Steelers in the first match, followed by a star-studded clash between UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans.

The Bulls suffered their fourth consecutive loss in PKL 2023 in the first match of the night. The Steelers cruised to a 38-32 win, thanks to the seven points scored by Siddharth Desai. Later in the night, Surender Gill's Super 10 guided UP Yoddhas to a 48-33 victory over the Telugu Titans.

Heaps of points were scored in yesterday's two PKL matches. Here are the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Bharat Hooda has become the new number-one raider on the leaderboard. The tall raider scored 14 raid points last night against the Haryana Steelers. He now has 37 raid points to his name after four matches. UP Yoddhas' Surender Gill also scored 14 points. He has moved up to the second spot, with 34 points in three games.

Sonu Jaglan has dropped to the third position because of Bharat and Surender's rise. Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat scored another Super 10 to move up to the fourth position on the leaderboard. Pawan has earned 32 raid points in three matches.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sumit has become the number one defender of PKL 2023 (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

UP Yoddhas' left corner defender Sumit Sangwan has moved up to the number one position in the Most Tackle Points list. Sumit earned four tackle points against the Telugu Titans last night, taking his total to 14 tackle points from three matches.

Sombir has dropped to the second spot. Surjeet Singh from Bengaluru Bulls has entered the top three after recording a High 5 last night. His total stands at 10 tackle points after four matches.