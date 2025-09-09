Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs JAI

Nitin Kumar Dhankar put on a show for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they snatched a narrow victory against the Gujarat Giants in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture on Tuesday, September 10. While the game was tied 30-30, Jaipur won the Golden Raid to take home two crucial points.

Nitin registered a stellar Super 10 as he led the charge for the two-time Pro Kabaddi champions. It was pretty much a one-man show from the raider. The only other notable performances for Jaipur came from defenders Deepanshu Khatri and Aryan Kumar, who scored three and two tackle points each, respectively. They bounced back with a win after two successive defeats.

Rakesh was the standout performer for Gujarat Giants. He grabbed 11 raid points, all of which were touch points. Aryavardhan Navale, with four raid points, was their next best raider in the game. As far as the defense was concerned, Nitin Pawar put up an impressive display.

Having said that, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists of Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the clash between Gujarat and Jaipur.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Nitin Kumar Dhankar, courtesy of his Super 10, jumped two spots from fifth to third on the raiders' leaderboard. He scored 15 raid points against Gujarat, including 13 touch points and two bonus points. Nitin took his tally to 55 raid points from four matches.

As a result of his rise, Ayan Lohchab dropped a spot from third to fourth. The Patna Pirates' raider has scored 46 raid points from four outings. This meant that Bengaluru Bulls' Iranian all-rounder Alireza Mirzaian also slipped from fourth to fifth position. Alireza has 41 raid points from five matches.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriorz' Devank Dalal and Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik held on to their top two positions. When the two sides clashed, Devank scored 12 raid points and took his tally to 63 raid points from four matches. He retained his top spot on the leaderboard. Ashu Malik scored 16 raid points. Taking his tally to 61 raid points, he also retained his second spot on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Sumit Sangwan remains at the top position (Image via PKL)

Similarly, UP Yoddhas' Sumit Sangwan and U Mumba's Lokesh Jaisaram Ghosliya remained at the top of the defenders leaderboard with 15 tackle points each from three and four matches, respectively.

Puneri Paltan defender Gaurav Khatri, with 14 tackle points from five games, also retained his third spot. Gujarat Giants all-rounder Nitin Panwar made it into the top five, taking the fourth spot with 14 tackle points. He scored four tackle points against Jaipur.

As a result, Puneri Paltan's defender Gurdeep slipped from fourth to fifth position with 14 tackle points from five matches.

