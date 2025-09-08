Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PUN vs PAT

Patna Pirates star raider Ayan Lohchab put up a thrilling performance in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash against Puneri Paltan on Monday, September 08. The Pirates defeated the Pune-based franchise 37-48 in a commanding win at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

Ad

While it was a one-man show from Ayan in the raiding department, the Pirates' defenders put up a combined effort that contributed to their victory. After having lost all of their first three games, they needed such a performance to open their account in Pro Kabaddi 2025.

Puneri Paltan could not fight back. Sachin, Aditya Shinde, Abhishek Gunge, and Milad Mahajer did score points, but none could put in a solid display that could have helped them win the game.

Ad

Trending

That said, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists of Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between Pune and Patna.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Ayan Lohchab broke into the top five on the raiders' leaderboard. He displaced Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik from the second position to claim the spot. Ayan scored 21 raid points against Puneri Paltan. These included 17 touch points and four bonus points. He has a total of 46 points from four matches.

Ad

As a result of his rise, Ashu Malik dropped from second to third position. The Delhi skipper has notched up 45 points from three matches. Bengaluru Bulls' Iranian all-rounder Alireza Mirzaian, who has impressed this season, also made it into the top five with a stellar performance against Haryana Steelers. He scored 12 raid points and took his tally to 41 raid points from five matches. Alireza is placed fourth on the list.

Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Nitin Kumar Dhankar slipped from third to fifth position with 40 raid points from three games. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriorz' Devank Dalal, with 51 raid points in three matches, held on to his top spot on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.

Ad

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Sumit Sangwan retained his top position (Image via PKL)

Sumit Sangwan of UP Yoddas and Lokesh Jaisaram Ghosliya of U Mumba remained on top of the defenders' leaderboard with 15 tackle points each from three and four matches, respectively.

Puneri Paltan's defender Gaurav Khatri retained his third spot with 14 tackle points, while his teammate Gurdeep also retained his fourth position with 14 tackle points. Bengaluru Bulls captain Yogesh Dahiya slipped from fourth to fifth position with 13 tackle points from five matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More