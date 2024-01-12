PUN vs GUJ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 68

Puneri Paltan take on Gujarat Giants in the 68th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Friday, January 12, in Jaipur.

The Paltan have been the team to beat this season. They are in tremendous form, having won nine out of their 10 games, facing only one defeat. They are atop the points table and have won all of their last five matches also.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have also performed well this season. They are placed third with seven wins and four losses from 11 matches. The Giants have four wins from their last five games.

Ahead of a solid battle on the cards, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between PUN and GUJ in PKL.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in PKL

Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants have collided 12 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The Giants have dominated this battle.

Gujarat have managed to beat Puneri Paltan eight out of the 11 times they have played each other. Meanwhile, the Paltan have only three wins over Gujarat. Both teams have also played out a tied contest.

However, Puneri Paltan are in exceptional form and it will be interesting to see if Gujarat can stop their winning run.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 8

Matches tied - 1

Last 3 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi matches

The last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the Puneri Paltan and the Gujarat Giants have also been dominated by the latter side. They have won two of these matches with one tied result.

Their most recent clash came in season 9 where Parteek Dahiya put in a massive 19-point performance to guide Gujarat to a comfortable win.

In their other meeting last season, Aslam Inamdar put in a stellar show for Puneri Paltan, scoring 19 points. However, a combined effort from Rakesh (15 points) and Sourav Gulia (4 points) ensured a victory for the Giants.

Their last meeting in season 8 ended in a tie. Rakesh and Mohit Goyat scored 10 points each for Gujarat and Pune respectively.

Here's a short summary of the last three Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

GUJ (51) beat PUN (39) by 12 points, November 29, 2022. GUJ (47) beat PUN (37) by 10 points, October 14, 2022. GUJ (31) tied PUN (31), February 14, 2022.