PUN vs MUM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 13

The 13th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see Puneri Paltan lock horns with U Mumba at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, December 8.

Puneri Paltan suffered a defeat in their PKL 10 opening game at the hands of defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. U Mumba, meanwhile, began their campaign with a win over UP Yoddhas but lost to Gujarat Giants in the previous game.

The Paltan's best performance came last season when they made the final. On the other hand, U Mumba won the Pro Kabaddi title in season 2.

The Pune-based franchise will be keen to register their first win in PKL 10, whereas U Mumba will be eager to bounce back after their previous loss.

Ahead of the Maharashtra derby, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PUN and MUM in PKL.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba head-to-head record in Pro Kabaddi

Puneri Paltan and U Mumba have played each other 20 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. U Mumba hold a slight edge in the head-to-head battle, coming out on top 10 times. Puneri Paltan have managed to win eight encounters. Two clashes between these teams have produced no result, ending in a tie.

Puneri Paltan will aim to close in on the gap, while U Mumba would want to extend their lead.

Matches Played - 20

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 8

Matches won by U Mumba - 10

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi matches

Puneri Paltan have performed well in the last three Pro Kabaddi meetings against former champions U Mumba. They won two out of the last three matches the two sides have played.

The most recent meeting was won by U Mumba after a tight finish. Guman Singh and Mohit Goyat scored 13 points each for Mumbai and Pune, respectively.

The other match in Season 9 was also a close contest where Puneri Paltan emerged victorious. Present captain Aslam Inamdar led the charge for Pune with nine raid points. Their last face-off in Season 8 also turned out to be a tight game where the Paltan came out on top eventually.

While the Paltan do hold an advantage in the last three matches, it is worth noting that all of them have been close games.

Here's a summary of the last three Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba matches in the PKL:

MUM (34) beat PUN (33) by 1 point, on November 11, 2022. PUN (30) beat MUM (28) by 2 points, on October 16, 2022. PUN (36) beat MUM (34) by 2 points, on February 02, 2022.