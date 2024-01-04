Puneri Paltan coach: Who is the Pune-based franchise's coach in PKL 2023?

Puneri Paltan retained their head coach BC Ramesh for the tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

BC Ramesh is a well-known figure in the kabaddi fraternity and has had a successful career as a coach. He led the Pune-based franchise to the final last season. The Paltan fell short, losing out to eventual champions Jaipur Pink Panthers, though.

However, following a successful stint, the franchise rightfully retained him as their head coach for the ongoing season. The move certainly seems to paying off, as Puneri Paltan are atop the points table with eight wins from nine games.

BC Ramesh has also been a successful Kabaddi player himself before stepping onto the coaching scene. He has been a part of numerous victories as a player, representing his state Karnataka and then the Indian national team.

The Bengaluru-born coach made his debut for the Indian Kabaddi team in 1995. He was bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 2001 for his contributions to the sport. Like many others, Ramesh is also one of them to take on a coaching job post-retirement.

Puneri Paltan head coach BC Ramesh's coaching career

The former Indian Kabaddi player BC Ramesh first took to coaching in 2015. He began his coaching career with the Karnataka Men's Kabaddi team in the National Games. Ramesh led the team to a silver medal.

Following his success as a coach with Karnataka, he was appointed as the coach of the Argentina Men's Kabaddi team. He went on to coach them in the Men's Kabaddi World Cup.

In 2016, BC Ramesh called it a day from international coaching, shifting his focus to the Pro Kabaddi League. He began his stint as a coach in the PKL with Puneri Paltan during the fifth season.

He was appointed as the assistant coach of Bengaluru Bulls for the sixth season, when the Bulls went on to win their maiden PKL title.

Season 7 was the pinnacle of his PKL coaching career. Ramesh made his move to the Bengal Warriors. He achieved ultimate success, as the Warriors won the title.

He continued with the Bengal Warriors for the eighth edition as well. However, the Warriors finished ninth, failing to make the playoffs. Season 9 saw Ramesh return to the Puneri Paltan. They went to the make the final, falling agonisingly short of the title.

BC Ramesh will be keen add a second PKL trophy to his collection, with the Paltan among the frontrunners to emerge champions.