"Putting that tag on me demotivated me a lot" - Pawan Sehrawat opens up on his controversial exit from Tamil Thalaivas amid Pro Kabaddi 2025

Star raider Pawan Sehrawat opened up on his controversial exit from Tamil Thalaivas amid Pro Kabaddi 2025. He was released from the squad after having played just three matches this season on the grounds of 'undiscipline'.Pawan Sehrawat broke his silence on the controversy through a live session on his official Instagram handle on Friday, October 24. He denied the allegations and spoke at length about the entire issue. The star raider stated that being labelled 'undisciplined' demotivated him a lot.&quot;I have given 17-18 years of my career to Kabaddi. I do not know anything else apart from Kabaddi. I can say that I have never been undisciplined. I have no issues with anything. But only by this tag a player becomes demotivated. The team's plan maybe to bench me or send me home. If they feel keeping me out is right for the team then so be it. But putting that tag on me demotivated me a lot,&quot; he said.Pawan scored 22 raid points from the three matches that he played. He was also the captain of the team before he was removed. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;They never revealed what is that undiscipline also. I am not denying why they sent me home. It may be their plan. But putting such allegations on me can lead people to think that maybe Pawan did something wrong. They can take action against me or keep me out if I am not doing well. I am okay with that,&quot; he added.The star raider even expressed his desire to talk to the team owners and put his points across. He revealed that he had a champion mindset and a mentality to just make the team win. Pawan Sehrawat reckoned that perhaps his intent and mentality were misunderstood and given the term 'undisciplined'.Pawan Sehrawat's reasoning behind his abrupt and controversial exit from Tamil ThalaivasArjun Deshwal replaced Pawan Sehrawat as captain after the controversial exit. Pawan revealed that the two star raiders had certain plans in place that were aimed at taking the Tamil Thalaivas to the final.However, he reflected that they could not execute the plans as he was sent back home after three games. He also revealed that certain people in the management denied the plans made by Pawan, Arjun, and coach Sanjeev Baliyan. Notably, after their recent loss against the Bengal Warriorz, Arjun and Sanjeev had also stated that they did not have the freedom or authority to choose the starting seven and that the team would be selected by the analyst.&quot;The management may not have liked some things that I wanted to do, like my plans about how we should play. They were denying our plans, my plays, Arjun's plans and the coach's plans. They may have been right. But we are also experienced and playing for a long time. We also have an idea how to take the team to the final,&quot; Pawan said.Pawan Sehrawat also highlighted that it may have been a case of miscommunication. He reckoned that what the management wanted was not in the team's interest. While he was open to receiving advice, he stated that it was important to make sure that the plans delivered results at the end of the day.&quot;I can just say that it was a miscommunication. The things they wanted were not in favor of the team. I am always in favor of the team and want the team to be champions. Maybe they did not think my spirit was right. I am not blaming the entire franchise or management. I have always fought to make the team champions. You can give me good advise and I will follow that too but it should be such that results come.&quot;The Tamil Thalaivas failed to make the playoffs. They finished tenth with 12 points from 18 matches. It will be interesting to see if Pawan Sehrawat returns for the Thalaivas next season. Further, it also remains to be seen whether Arjun and coach Sanjeev would continue with the franchise.