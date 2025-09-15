"Same problem again," - Fans react as Gujarat Giants suffer close defeat against Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Defending champions Haryana Steelers returned to winning ways with a close victory over Gujarat Giants in Match No. 33 of Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them 40-37 in an intense encounter at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.Shivam Patare was the standout performer for defending champions Haryana Steelers. He scored nine touch points and three tackle points. Shivam found good support from Vinay, who scored eight raid points, which included five touch and three bonus points.Haryana's defense was on the money under pressure as well. Skipper Jaideep Dahiya led from the front with a High 5, picking up five tackle points. Sahil Narwal and Rahul chipped in with three tackle points each as well.It was a tough loss for the Gujarat Giants, who failed to get the two points. Rakesh put in a stellar effort and scored 14 raid points while Himanshu Singh scored five raid points. Nitin Panwar scored three tackle points while Shubham Kumar and Lucky Sharma scored two each.However, skipper Mohammadreza Shadloui's woes continued. The Gujarat skipper once again felt the heat and failed to deliver. He scored just one point in the entire game, which was a tackle point.&quot;Same problem again.... And it's another loss to suffer.. Please Let Shadloui play his game...No pressure on him... #GujaratGiants #ProKabaddiLeague #PKL2025 #PKL12,&quot; a fan wrote on X.Shadloui has scored 14 points from six matches so far, which include six raid points and eight tackle points. Gujarat Giants crashed to their third consecutive defeat and fifth overall. His poor form has not been helping the team's cause.Here are some other reactions from fans post the game on X -Harshit @Smriti_EleganceLINKShiva Patare 😭🥵🥵You Beautyharper @sangavixvkLINKLessgoo haryana💙🧿#PKL2025вєαѕт ᴰᴮᵒˢˢ𓃵 @BEASTDBOSSLINKGujarat Giants 🤡 @ProKabaddi #PKL12 Over Confident 🤡 #ShadlouiCan Gujarat Giants bounce back in their next game?The Gujarat Giants will be desperate to return to winning ways after a poor start to the season. So far, they have just one win and five defeats from six matches. They are placed 11th on the table with two points.Their next game will be against the Bengaluru Bulls on Monday, September 22, at the same venue. A week-long break should do the Giants some good as they will have enough time to regroup and come up with different strategies.It will be an interesting battle for them against the Bulls, who have blown hot and cold this season, bringing an element of surprise. The Giants will also need their skipper Shadloui to regain his touch if they are to turn things around.