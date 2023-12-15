Surjeet Singh PKL Team 2023: Which team is Surjeet playing for in PKL 2023?

Strong and dynamic Surjeet Singh is hailed as one of the better defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League. He is playing for the Bengaluru Bulls in the ongoing 2023 edition of the tournament.

The Bulls signed him up this season for a prize of INR 14.2 lakhs. With a wealth of experience under his belt, Surjeet Singh should give much needed strength to Bengaluru Bulls's defense this season.

Ahead of the new season, Bulls retained their key defenders in Saurabh Nandal, Aman and Yash Hooda. The addition of Surjeet Singh will give them more options in the defense.

He has performed decently so far this season for the Bulls. In six matches, Singh has amassed 13 points but would be keen to perform better. He has a tackle strike rate of 41%

Bengaluru Bulls currently find themselves at number three on the table but they have only managed to secure two wins out of six games.

Surjeet Singh made his PKL debut in Season 3

Surjeet Singh arrived in the third season of the PKL, while representing Puneri Paltans. In his debut season, he amassed 49 points in 12 matches with a tackle success rate of 63%.

Next season, he played for a new franchise, U Mumba but couldn’t impress with his skills. Bengal Warriors bought him for the PKL 5 and Surjeet Singh didn’t disappoint this time.

He made a significant contribution by acquiring 79 points with 49% tackle success rate. Surjeet Singh was with Telugu Titans last season, where he accumulated only 19 points in 13 matches, and wasn’t retained for the following year.

Bengaluru Bulls have put faith in his abilities and Surjeet Singh would be keen to live up to the expectations. Overall, he has 376 points to his name in 133 PKL appearances.