TEL vs GUJ head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 59

The Telugu Titans will square off against Gujarat Giants in the 59th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Saturday, January 6, in Mumbai.

The Titans continue to struggle in this year's edition and are at the very bottom of the standings. They are having a horror run with eight defeats and just a solitary win from nine matches so far. Moreover, they have lost their last three matches.

Meanwhile, the Giants have done well so far. They have managed to win six matches, alongside four defeats, and have 34 points. They are placed in the top six and have three wins from their last five outings.

Gujarat Giants will look to strengthen their place in the top six with a win against the Titans. The latter team is under extreme pressure to turn things around.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between TEL and GUJ in PKL.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in PKL

Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants have faced each other nine times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The Giants have dominated this rivalry.

Gujarat Giants have beaten Telugu Titans eight out of these nine times. With the chips down for the Titans, this is not an encouraging stat.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 8

Matches Tied - 0

Last 3 Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi matches

The Gujarat Giants' dominance over the Telugu Titans is also reflected in the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between these two teams. Gujarat have won all of these three games, which includes a victory in the ongoing season as well.

Their most recent clash came in the PKL 10 season opener. Sonu was the star of the show with 11 points for the Giants.

In their last match during season 9, Parteek Dahiya (17 points) and Dong Geon (9 points) helped the Giants to a victory. Their other meeting last season was a thumping win for Gujarat. Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, and Parteek all scored 6 points apiece.

Here's a short summary of the last three Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants contests in the Pro Kabaddi League:

GUJ (38) beat TEL (32) by 6 points, December 2, 2023. GUJ (44) beat TEL (30) by 6 points, December 6, 2022. GUJ (30) beat TEL (19) by 11 points, October 29, 2022.