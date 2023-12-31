TEL vs PUN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 51

Telugu Titans clash with Puneri Paltan in the 51st Pro Kabaddi League on Monday, January 1, in Noida.

The Titans continue to struggle this campaign. They have lost seven games, bagging just a solitary win from eight outings as they remain at the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, the Paltan have had a sensational run this season. They have six wins and one defeat in seven games. They're coming off four straight victories.

The Titans face a stiff challenge against a solid-looking Paltan side. On that note, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between TEL and PUN in the PKL.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head record in PKL

Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan have faced each other 18 times in the Pro Kabaddi League. Pune have dominated, winning 11 of 18 games, losing six and tying one.

Matches Played - 18

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 11

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 6

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi matches

Puneri Paltan have a 100% record against the Telugu Titans in their last three Pro Kabaddi meetings.

In their most recent meeting in season 9, Pankaj Mohite and Aslam Inamdar scored eight points apiece to guide Pune over the finish line. They completed the double over the Titans, with Mohit Goyat top-scoring with 10 points.

The Paltan trashed the Telugu Titans to register a comprehensive win in their last meeting in season 8. Mohit Goyat claimed 14 points, while Aslam Inamdar bagged 11 points in what was a stellar display.

Here's a short summary of the last three Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (38) beat TEL (25) by 7 points, November 26, 2022

PUN (26) beat TEL (25) by 1 point, October 18, 2022

PUN (51) beat TEL (31) by 20 points, February 12, 2022