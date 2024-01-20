TEL vs UP Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 81

The Telugu Titans will host the UP Yoddhas in the 81st Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Saturday, January 20, in Hyderabad.

The Telugu Titans have struggled this season and are at the bottom of the points table. They have just one win under their belt from 13 matches and have lost the other 12. Their previous game against the Bengaluru Bulls ended in yet another big loss.

The UP Yoddhas campaign has also taken a major blow. They have lost all their last five games and are just a position above the Titans. The Yoddhas have three wins, 10 losses, and a draw so far. Their last game ended in a close defeat against the Patna Pirates.

As two teams in the bottom half of the table collide, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between TEL and UP in PKL.

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record in PKL

The Telugu Titans and the UP Yoddhas have collided in 13 matches in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The Yoddhas have had the better of the Titans, winning nine out of 13 games.

The Titans have managed to win just two matches against the Yoddhas, while both teams have played out a couple of draws.

The UP Yoddhas registered a convincing win when the two sides met earlier this season. Playing at home, the Titans will aim to avenge their defeat.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 2

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 9

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi matches

All of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams have been won by the UP Yoddhas.

When the two sides met earlier this season, Surender Gill (14 points) and Pardeep Narwal (8 points) led the Yoddhas to a comfortable win. In their last meeting in season 9, Gill (13 points) and Sumit (7 points) helped the Yoddhas secure a victory despite an 11-point effort from Siddharth Desai.

Their other clash last season saw Gill (13 points), Pardeep (9 points), and Gurdeep (6 points) score together to guide the Yoddhas to another win.

Here's a summary of the last three Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League:

UP (48) beat TEL (33) by 15 points, December 9, 2023. UP (41) beat TEL (30) by 11 points, November 12, 2022. UP (43) beat TEL (24) by 19 points, October 31, 2022.