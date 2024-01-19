"We'll try to win as many games as possible in front of our home fans" - Telugu Titans' defender Parvesh Bhainswal

The Telugu Titans will be aiming for a change in fortunes come their home leg in the tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023. The Hyderabad leg is set to commence on January 19 and will go on till January 24.

Telugu Titans' defender Parvesh Bhainswal feels the team will feel confident and support from the home fans will boost their confidence. He said (via Pro Kabaddi website):

"The Telugu Titans fans will support us even if we win or lose. The fans will certainly turn up in large numbers in Hyderabad and cheer for us this week. We will receive confidence from our fans during our home leg."

The defender went on to add that the Titans will aim to win as many matches as they can at home.

"We are very happy to be here in Hyderabad and we'll try to win as many games as possible in front of our home fans," he stated.

The PKL 10 campaign for the Titans has been a disappointing one so far. They have managed to win just one out of their twelve games, suffering eleven defeats. The Titans continue to languish at the very bottom of the table. However, they do have enough games in hand to put up a better display.

The Titans have faltered time and again in their defense, which has cost them heavily this season. Their raiders have also failed to deliver as a unit. Acknowledging the fact that the Titans need to better their overall performance to win a few games, Bhainswal said:

"We are trying to improve our game in the raiding and defense departments then only we can win games. We have to get better in all aspects as a team."

Pawan Sehrawat has been the lone warrior for Telugu Titans in PKL 10

Titans' captain Pawan Sehrawat has emerged as the only bright spot for the team so far this season. The ace raider has notched up 107 points from 11 matches and is fifth in the list of highest raid points at the moment.

Praising his captain and teammate, Bhainswal explained:

"Pawan is a great raider and he finished as the best raider in Season Six, Seven and Eight. I have played a lot of games with him as we play together in the Railways team in Senior Nationals. It's been really nice to play with him this season."

The Telugu Titans will begin their home leg against the Bengaluru Bulls. They will then take on the UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers, and the Tamil Thalaivas.