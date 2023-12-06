UP vs HAR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 9

UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers will lock horns in Pro Kabaddi 2023 match nine on Wednesday, December 6, in Ahmedabad.

UP Yoddhas have played one game this season where they suffered a defeat at the hands of U Mumba. Haryana Steelers are set to take the mat for the first time in PKL 10. The Yoddhas will look to redeem themselves as they search for their maiden win. As for the Steelers, it will be crucial to start with a victory.

Ahead of the clash between both sides who have never won the Pro Kabaddi trophy, here's a look at the head-to-head record between UP and HAR in PKL.

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL

UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers have played each other eight times in the PKL so far. There is nothing to separate the two sides with an even record.

UP Yoddhas have won three out of these eight matches. Haryana Steelers have also come out victorious on three occasions. Two matches have resulted in no result, thus being tied games.

That said, the competition has been fierce with both sides giving away nothing. The head-to-head record suggests that this could be another closely fought battle between the Yoddhas and the Steelers.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 3

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 3

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi matches

The most recent PKL game between the two sides saw the UP Yoddhas get the better of the Steelers. Surender Gill (11 points) and Pardeep Narwal (8 points) starred for the Yoddhas.

The other game in Season 9 was an intense battle that eventually ended in a tie. Meetu Sharma with 12 and Surender Gill with 15 points led the show for Haryana and UP respectively.

In their last meeting in Season 8, Haryana managed to edge out a close victory. Shrikant Jadhav scored 10 points for the Yoodhas. Rohit Gulia (7), Jaideep (5), Vinay (5), and Mohit (5) all chipped in for the Steelers in a combined effort.

The record, therefore, has been equal in their last three meetings as well.

Here's a summary of the last three UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

UP (40) beat HAR (34) by 6 points, November 11, 2022. HAR (36) tied UP (36), November 05, 2022. HAR (36) beat UP (35) by 1 point, January 23, 2022.