[Watch] Pawan Sehrawat seemingly takes sly dig at coach in press conference, refuses to answer question after being subbed out vs Haryana Steelers

Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat was seemingly frustrated over the decision of coach Srinivas Reddy to substitute him during their 30-37 loss against Haryana Steelers on Monday, January 22.

The star raider, who was roped in by the Titans for a record-breaking price of 2.605 cr, was subbed off the mat in the 23rd minute of the second half. Telugu Titans were behind at 15-25 at that point.

The decision saw a bit of momentum shift towards the Telugu Titans with Prafull Zaware and Sanjeevi S plundering raiding points in a bid to bridge the gap, though the Hyderabad-based franchise wasn't successful in making a comeback.

During the post-match press conference, Pawan Sehrawat was asked how he will carry forward the momentum in their upcoming matches. The skipper was irked by the question and responded in an assertive tone:

"Coach Sahab will tell you about this question. This is the question he can respond to. It's not mine. The coach will carry forward (the momentum of the team)."

Pawan Sehrawat immediately handed over the mic to Srinivas Reddy sitting beside him in the presser. The coach said:

"The momentum will go forward with all the youngsters being tried. We've tried all the experienced players. Anyway we aren't qualifying from this stage. At least for the younger generation, we will have the clarity to retain which player in the NYP. This is a good platform to check their potential."

Where are Telugu Titans currently placed in PKL 10 points table?

Telugu Titans have undergone an abysmal campaign in the PKL season 10, having won just two out of the 15 matches they played so far. The addition of Pawan Sehrawat ahead of the season was deemed to be a massive boost as the team hasn't made it to playoffs since 2016.

However, the Indian national team captain's services haven't been fruitful for the Titans. Though Pawan has accumulated an impressive 132 raid points on the mat, he has failed to inspire his team to find the winning ways, although his teammates are to blame for that too.

Telugu Titans are languishing at the 12th place in the points table with 16 points at the moment. This could be the third season in a row that the franchise finishes at the bottom in the league stage.