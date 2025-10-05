"We have no doubt on Devank's performance" - Bengal Warriorz head coach after defeat over Gujarat Giants despite star raider's heroics

Bengal Warriorz head coach Naveen Kumar reflected on their defeat against the Gujarat Giants on Saturday, October 04. They lost 47-40 despite a magnificent effort from skipper Devank Dalal.

Devank continued his exceptional form this season. He picked up another massive Super 10, scoring 25 raid points. However, he did not have enough support from his teammates. Their defenders disappointed and did not back up his stellar display.

Naveen Kumar expressed that while there was no doubt on Devank's performance, the Bengal Warriorz were weak on defense.

"We have no doubt on Devank's performance. He got us back into the game. But the defense had to be strong and we were weak there," he said during the post-match press-conference.

The head coach reckoned that the Bengal Warriorz struggled throughout the game. While Devank got them back into the contest, the other raiders and defenders could not capitalize and help them build pressure on the opponents.

"We kept struggling the whole game. There was a situation in the end where back to back super tackles happened. If that had not happened then maybe the game would have been different. Our defense also did not take the chances," he added.

The Warriorz are eleventh on the table. They crashed to their second consecutive defeat. The Warriorz have six points from ten games.

Bengal Warriorz will face Dabang Delhi in their next clash

The Bengal Warriorz will have a four-day break before their next clash in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They will face Dabang Delhi, who are in red-hot form at the moment.

Dabang Delhi are at the top of the table. They have nine wins and 18 points from ten matches. Moreover, they have won four out of their last five games and have been consistent throughout.

The last time the two teams met earlier this season, the Warriorz suffered a 34-45 defeat. It was the defense that had let them down in that clash. Therefore, it will be extremely important for the defenders to work on their mistakes ahead of a vital game.

The two teams will meet again on Thursday, October 09.

