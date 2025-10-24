"We took the defeats seriously and planned" - Bengaluru Bulls' assistant coach on the team sealing Top 4 spot in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls' assistant coach Jeeva Kumar reflected on their big victory against Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2025. He also opened up on their planning to enter the top four. It was a one-sided affair as the Bulls won 54-26.

Jeeva Kumar stated that the plan was to go in with an aggressive approach. The Bengaluru Bulls lost a few close matches along the way. He highlighted having taken those defeats seriously. They planned to come back stronger, and managed to do so as well.

"We had planned to win by more points. We knew we would come down if we score less points and lost the game. So we wanted to get more points. We lost very few one-sided games. Most of our defeats were close and tie-breakers. There hasn't been much ups and downs. The team was good. We took the defeats seriously and planned, which is why we qualified," he said during the post-match press conference.

Following another big victory, the Bengaluru Bulls sealed their spot in the top four. They finished third after the league stage with 22 points from 18 matches. The Bulls will now face the Telugu Titans in the Mini-Qualifier during the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants' assistant coach reflects on their campaign after loss to Bengaluru Bulls

Meanwhile, the loss against Bengaluru Bulls resulted in the campaign coming to an end for the Gujarat Giants. With three successive defeats at the end, they let the chance to qualify slip from their hands.

Gujarat Giants' assistant coach Varinder Singh reckoned that it had been a tough season for them. He rued losing some close matches and reflected that it was a mixed run for them.

"The season was challenging. It was a mix. We were down at the start but did well in the middle and then again there were some downs. There have been a lot of learnings. We lost some close games and tie breakers and we lost some players due to injuries as well," he said.

The Giants finished eleventh on the table with 12 points and a score difference of -73. They will aim to put up a better display next season.

