"We will take the team to greater heights" - Telugu Titans captain reflects on their win over Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 20, 2025 05:51 GMT
Telugu Titans in action against Gujarat Giants (Image Credits: PKL)
Telugu Titans captain Vijay Malik reflected on their win over Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them 30-25 on Sunday, October 19. The Titans retained their third spot with the victory.

Skipper Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda once again led the show for the Telugu Titans. Vijay scored eight raid points while Bharat picked up seven raid points. The duo has been performing consistently well for the Titans this season. Vijay reckoned that they would continue to do so and take the team higher up.

"It is a team game. If we both play together we will take the team to greater heights and somewhere our performances will also be good. We will try to stand by each other and do well in the coming matches and perform well for the team," he said during the post-match press conference.
Head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda stated that he was happy with the team's performance. Telugu Titans qualified for the playoffs for the first time since Season 4. They have 20 points from 17 games so far.

"The team is doing well. We have a lot of fans all over and I had told at the start that we will not disappoint them. And the team has done it now so I am very happy."
With one game remaining, the Titans will aim to win and finish in the top four. They will face Haryana Steelers in their final league stage clash.

Gujarat Giants' assistant coach on defeat against Telugu Titans

It was a neck-to-neck battle till the very end, until Bharat Hooda stole the momentum for the Telugu Titans. Gujarat Giants assistant coach Virender Singh reckoned that the points from Bharat towards the end proved to be the turning point.

The Giants were unable to catch up in the end and lost the game. Their two-match winning streak came to an end with this defeat.

"Both tams have done well. Towards the end Bharat did well and they look a lead. We could not cover it then. Otherwise it was a good game. Our games are do-or-die now. We will prepare well and come and try to win. After those points from Bharat our raiders could not do well and we could not cover those points, it was a tuning point," he said.

The Giants are eighth with 12 points from 16 games. They will have to win both their remaining matches to stay in the hunt for a playoffs spot.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

