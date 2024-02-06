Which team had the highest winning streak in PKL history?

U Mumba hold the record for maintaining the highest winning streak in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history. The Mumbai-based franchise registered 11 consecutive wins in Season 3 of the Pro Kabaddi League - the longest in the history of the league.

U Mumba topped the points table at the end of the league stage after winning 12 out of 14 matches, picking up 60 points. They bagged their 11th win in a row after beating Bengal Warriors 41-29 in the semi-final and thereby booked their spot in the final.

However, they couldn’t extend their winning run as they lost in the final against Patna Pirates by a slender three-point margin. Rishank Devadiga starred for the franchise that season as he accumulated 106 raid points in just 16 matches.

Mohit Chillar, meanwhile, proved to be their best defender as he secured 46 tackle points in 13 matches played that season.

U Mumba were one of the best teams in the initial few seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. They finished as the runners-up in the inaugural season. They upped their game in the following season and went on to lift the title in the second season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

U Mumba are languishing at the 11th spot in PKL 2023-24

The Mumbai-based franchise hasn’t had a great outing in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They are languishing at number nine spot on the points tally, having won just six matches out of 18 played thus far in the competition.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Patans are the two teams that have already qualified for the playoffs. The Panthers are sitting right at the top with 12 wins in 18 matches, while the Paltans are at second spot, boasting of as many wins in 17 matches.

Dabang Delhi are at number three with 11 wins, while Patna Pirates (9) and Gujarat Titans (10) are at fourth and fifth spots, respectively. Telugu Titans, led by superstar Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, remains at the bottom. The Titans have only managed to secure two wins out of 18 matches played this season.